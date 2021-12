About nine-tenths of the world's natural diamonds pass through the Indian state of Gujarat where they are cut and polished before being sold on through the trading houses of Antwerp and Dubai.

But a worldwide glut, as a result of falling demand, is hurting businesses and nowhere harder than in the city of Surat, where factories are closing leaving hundreds out of work.

The BBC's Sameer Hashmi went to Surat to find out more for India Business Report.