Shaking up India's lingerie market

Video

Lingerie shopping in India has always been shrouded in secrecy.

Brands rarely advertise openly and their range is limited. But as Indian women become more financially independent, things are slowly changing.

One of the biggest names in this $3bn dollar market is Zivame - an e-commerce site that says it sells two bras every minute.

Shilpa Kannan asked founder Richa Kar why she chose to sell lingerie.

