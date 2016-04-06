Media player
Tomorrow's buildings: App-controlled 'day at the office'
In the future will our working day be controlled and customised by smartphone?
Workers with Deloitte at The Edge office building in Amsterdam have been trying this technology out.
Alexandre Janssen, a 'super-user' at the company, showed BBC News how an app helps him get through the day.
Video Journalist: Dougal Shaw
