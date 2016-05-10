Nathan Lakey
Boosting palm oil production by mapping plant DNA

Subsistence farmers in Malaysia and beyond could see a boost to their livelihoods if Orion Biosains' project succeeds.

Using "DNA-based precision molecular agriculture" the company is aiming to give those who depend on palm oil production the opportunity to earn more through higher yielding trees.

The key is a simple plastic punching device no bigger than a pen.

