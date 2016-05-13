Media player
Tencent expert urges US-China tech tie-up
China has faced many allegations of hacking into websites of US governments and companies.
Officials from the two countries met again this week to try and reach an agreement with not much luck.
But a leading security expert from Chinese internet giant Tencent says they should work together.
Our correspondent Robin Brant spoke to him at a rare event in Macau where some of the smartest hackers in China compete against each other.
13 May 2016
