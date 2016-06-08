Media player
BHS owner Chappell 'a premier league liar'
Dominic Chappell, who led the company that took over BHS last year, has been described as a "premier league liar".
Former BHS financial consultant Michael Hitchcock made the comment during a hearing by MPs into the collapse of the retailer.
08 Jun 2016
