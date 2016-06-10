Media player
Using jelly beans to explain productivity
Comedian Colm O'Regan takes a look at productivity and its decline in the UK since the financial crisis in 2008.
He speaks to Anna Velero from the London School of Economics and Richard Cullen, managing director of The Jelly Bean Factory.
Watch: Talking Business
10 Jun 2016
