Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Space: A giant leap for Africa
Around the world there is growing appetite for space exploration and Africa is no exception.
Images from the MeerKAT telescope - currently being built in Carnarvon, South Africa - have been unveiled, showing that it has picked up 13,000 galaxies since construction of the telescope began in 2009.
The BBC's Lerato Mbele has been to Carnarvon to find out more about the continent's contribution to the international space race.
Watch: Africa Business Report.
-
22 Jul 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window