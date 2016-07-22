Space: A giant leap for Africa

Video

Around the world there is growing appetite for space exploration and Africa is no exception.

Images from the MeerKAT telescope - currently being built in Carnarvon, South Africa - have been unveiled, showing that it has picked up 13,000 galaxies since construction of the telescope began in 2009.

The BBC's Lerato Mbele has been to Carnarvon to find out more about the continent's contribution to the international space race.

Watch: Africa Business Report.