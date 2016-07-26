BT: Openreach proposal 'sensible'
The Ofcom proposal to separate Openreach broadband infrastructure from BT is "a sensible way forward", says BT chief executive Gavin Patterson.

“We accept that people want better service,” he told Today presenter Sarah Montague.

  • 26 Jul 2016