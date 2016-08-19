Crowdfunded cattle
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

South African firm crowdfunds cows

Across Africa, cattle ownership is an important cultural and economic tradition. For millions, cows are valuable assets and represent social standing.

With mass urbanisation many Africans have become cut off from the land and the ability to own cattle.

But an entrepreneur in South Africa has set up a firm for investors to crowdfund cows, as the BBC's Vumani Mkhize reports.

  • 19 Aug 2016
Go to next video: Blow for ANC over city mayors