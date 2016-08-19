Media player
Making it up: Cosmetics in Zimbabwe
In Zimbabwe, there's a new buzzword amongst some ladies. It's called "being vaulted".
The term refers to someone who has just got their make-up done.
The trend is the brainchild of celebrity make-up artist, Jackie Mgido, who has set up her own range of beauty products - Vault Cosmetics.
We went to her studio in Harare to find out more.
19 Aug 2016
