Hike Messenger: Can India's answer to WhatsApp make money?
Hike Messenger is India's answer to WhatsApp. It has 100 million users and recently secured a fresh round of investment, but can it fulfil its potential and make money?
Shilpa Kannan had a chat with Hike's founder, Kavin Mittal, to find out.
Video produced by Premanand Boominathan
14 Sep 2016
