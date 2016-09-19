Ben Stanway
Tech Talent: Moneybox founder on ambition in the UK

Ben Stanway, founder of the newly-launched Moneybox app, talks about the difference between the UK and US when it comes to business ambition.

We caught up with him at a financial services conference organised by Boring Money.

This video is part of the Tech Talent series on BBC Business this week.

