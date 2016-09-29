Video

Nissan Renault boss Carlos Ghosn has told the BBC that its Sunderland plant would lose competitiveness if Brexit eventually means that the UK ends up trading with Europe under WTO rules.

This is because this would effectively add 10% to the price of a UK-produced car sold in the EU, because of EU import tariffs.

He told the BBC's Theo Leggett that it could harm the future of Sunderland "without any doubt", unless the firm found ways to compensate for the 10% rise.