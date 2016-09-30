Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Indonesia tax amnesty hit by protests
Thousands of Indonesian workers have taken to the streets in Jakarta to protest against a government tax amnesty scheme.
It's meant to plug a big budget deficit but their unions say it unfairly pardons wealthy tax dodgers.
BBC Indonesia editor Rebecca Henschke reports from Jakarta.
-
30 Sep 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window