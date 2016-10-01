Media player
Up close at the 'Olympics of Chinese food'
An event known as 'the Olympics of Chinese food' has just taken place in Rotterdam - the first time it's been held outside of Asia.
Go further behind the scenes at the event with this episode of The Food Chain.
Video journalist: Vivienne Nunis
01 Oct 2016
