Is trade always good for the economy?

Is international trade always good for the economy?
For centuries trade has been seen as the lifeblood of the world economy. But in recent times, various trade agreements have been blamed for millions of job losses.
For Talking Business, Colm O'Regan reports on this global rise in protectionist sentiment.
07 Oct 2016
