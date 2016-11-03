Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ask Andy: What is quantitative easing?
Economics correspondent Andy Verity explains what the Bank of England's practice of quantitative easing means - against the clock.
-
03 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window