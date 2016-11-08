Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
We want an M&S 'for the future', says boss Steve Rowe
Marks and Spencer chief executive Steve Rowe tells the BBC's Emma Simpson why the company is shutting 30 stores in the UK as part of a turnaround plan, saying "we want to make sure we've got an M&S for the future".
He says M&S must respond to consumers' changing shopping habits, particularly the growth in online retailing.
-
08 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window