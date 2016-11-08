'We want to make sure we've got an M&S for the future'
We want an M&S 'for the future', says boss Steve Rowe

Marks and Spencer chief executive Steve Rowe tells the BBC's Emma Simpson why the company is shutting 30 stores in the UK as part of a turnaround plan, saying "we want to make sure we've got an M&S for the future".

He says M&S must respond to consumers' changing shopping habits, particularly the growth in online retailing.

