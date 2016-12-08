Urban farming takes root in Singapore

Video

Singapore is a small, metropolitan island that imports more than 90% of its fruit and vegetables. Spare land is scarce, but urban farming - on rooftops, footpaths and vacant lots - is slowly taking root.

That's because Bjorn Low, the co-founder of a business called Edible Garden City, has been sowing the seeds of change over the last four years by championing local produce that's still being grown in places by older plot farmers.

He's teaching young urbanites how to use seeds from those plants to grow their own tropical-friendly produce at home.

