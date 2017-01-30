Nigeria's pay-as-you-go solar solution

Video

There is speculation about whether US President Donald Trump will continue with projects started by his predecessor when it comes to Africa.

Power Africa was President Obama's big African move - an initiative to bring together all the players in the energy infrastructure field to provide electricity to 60 million new homes and businesses across the continent.

A major part of this initiative is supporting renewable technologies and the BBC's Ijeoma Ndukwe went to look at how a pioneering pay-as-you-go solar power scheme in Nigeria is going.

