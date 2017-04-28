Donkeys under threat as demand for hides grows
The use of donkey hides in Chinese traditional medicine has seen Africa's donkey population halve in the past 20 years.

It is having a profound effect on the rural economies that rely on the animals for transport and for agriculture.

