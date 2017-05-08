CEO: What I learnt from bees

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CEO Secrets: What I learnt from bees
James Reed is the CEO of recruitment company Reed Group. But he's also an avid beekeeper. He explains to #CEOSecrets how watching bees at work has given him vital insights into running a business.
Follow #CEOSecrets on our website here.
Video journalist: Greg Brosnan
Follow series producer Greg Brosnan on Twitter @gregbrosnan.
-
08 May 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window