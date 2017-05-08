CEO: What I learnt from bees
James Reed is the CEO of recruitment company Reed Group. But he's also an avid beekeeper. He explains to #CEOSecrets how watching bees at work has given him vital insights into running a business.

  • 08 May 2017
