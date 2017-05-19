South Africa's street Shakespeare

Media player
'I got hooked on Shakespeare, it was an outlet'
A group of homeless men in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, have found solace and hope in performing plays written by English playwright William Shakespeare.
The city's abandoned buildings have been dubbed "the dark home" by the thousands of men and women who live there. But Shakespeare has provided a means to start making a viable living.
Video journalist: Jesse David Preyser
