China's HNA eyes global growth
Chinese firm HNA could very well be the largest company most people have never heard of.
Only founded in 1993, it now owns aviation firm Swissport, Hainan Airlines, 25% of Hilton Worldwide and 10% of Deutsche Bank.
Its chief executive Adam Tan explains how HNA aims to become one of the top 10 biggest companies in the world.
06 Jun 2017
