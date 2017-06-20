Brexit 'uncertainty is an issue'
Rolls-Royce: Brexit uncertainty is an issue

Among the industries that could be significantly affected by the outcome of the Brexit talks is the aerospace sector.

At this week's Paris Airshow, Theo Leggett caught up with Warren East, chief executive of engineering giant Rolls-Royce, and asked him what he made of the current uncertainty over Brexit.

