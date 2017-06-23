London's temporary African architecture

Video

Born in Gando in Burkino Faso, Diebedo Francis Kéré is the 17th architect to accept the Serpentine Galleries' annual invitation to design a temporary pavilion in its grounds in London's Hyde Park.

Diebedo was the first boy in his village to go to school and attributes much of his success to his access to education.

The BBC's Alex Ritson went to meet him to find out more about his canopy design, inspired by the figure of a tree.