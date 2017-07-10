The American making wine like the French
The Californian trying to make wine like the French

Tech entrepreneur TJ Rodgers made billions of dollars founding silicon chip maker Cypress Semiconductors.

Now he has turned his sights to wine-making, and is on a quest to make the best Pinot Noir in the New World.

