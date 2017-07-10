Media player
The Californian trying to make wine like the French
Tech entrepreneur TJ Rodgers made billions of dollars founding silicon chip maker Cypress Semiconductors.
Now he has turned his sights to wine-making, and is on a quest to make the best Pinot Noir in the New World.
10 Jul 2017
