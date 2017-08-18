Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bottling the sea's 'healing qualities'
Throughout southern Africa, seawater is widely used in traditional medicine. Many bathe in it as a way to remove bad luck. And some, controversially (because of its dangerously high salt content) even consume it as a way to cleanse both body and spirit.
Demand is high and some entrepreneurs have seen a way of meeting it. Africa Business Report went to find out more.
Video journalist: Vumani Mkhize
-
18 Aug 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window