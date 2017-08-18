Bottling the sea's 'healing qualities'
Throughout southern Africa, seawater is widely used in traditional medicine. Many bathe in it as a way to remove bad luck. And some, controversially (because of its dangerously high salt content) even consume it as a way to cleanse both body and spirit.

Demand is high and some entrepreneurs have seen a way of meeting it. Africa Business Report went to find out more.

Video journalist: Vumani Mkhize

