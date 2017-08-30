Are Germany's refugees finding work?
It’s been two years since Angela Merkel took the momentous decision to suspend EU protocol, and open Germany’s borders to almost a million migrants - many escaping the war in Syria.

The numbers coming in to the country have since dwindled, but for those who have made their home in Germany, finding employment is still a challenge, as Joe Miller reports from Berlin.

