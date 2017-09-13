Mercedes unveils its F1 hybrid hypercar

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mercedes unveils its F1-derived hybrid hypercar
The BBC's Theo Leggett gets up close with Mercedes-AMG's Project One, its F1-derived hybrid 1,000bhp hypercar being unveiled at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show.
-
13 Sep 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window