How I came up with Flickr
Stewart Butterfield had a dream - to create the world's biggest computer game - "The Game That Never Ends".

But then came the dot.com crash. All his financial backers pulled out.

Looking around for how to make the best of all the computer code he'd created, Stewart created Flickr - the globally-popular website for sharing photos.

  • 02 Oct 2017