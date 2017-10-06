Million dollar idea: Fidget spinners
How the fidget spinner became a million dollar idea

Last year, the world knew nothing about the fidget spinner - that little three-lobed gadget you can spin between your fingers.

But in 2017, they became the world's top selling toy.

Aaron Heslehurst looks at the rise of one of the fastest-spreading invention of modern times.

