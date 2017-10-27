End of an era for HK trading floor

Media player
Hong Kong Exchange trading floor closes for good
Hong Kong Exchange's trading floor closes its doors on Friday.
After more than 30 years, it's moving to electronic trading - joining a growing club after Tokyo, Singapore and London. Video by Zoe Chen and Juliana Liu.
27 Oct 2017
