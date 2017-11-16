The F1-inspired aerofoil saving energy
An F1-inspired aerofoil attached to chiller cabinets is cutting refrigeration costs by about 15%, saving supermarkets millions.

The strip, a result of a collaboration between Williams Advanced Engineering and Aerofoil Energy, is being rolled out by UK supermarket chain Sainsbury's across its 1,400 supermarkets and convenience stores.

  • 16 Nov 2017