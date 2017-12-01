Million dollar idea: The drinking straw

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How the drinking straw became a million dollar idea
You find them in almost every café and bar in the world. They're used by the billions every year. We're talking about the drinking straw. Who first thought of the idea, and how was the first one made?
-
01 Dec 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window