Million dollar idea: The drinking straw
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How the drinking straw became a million dollar idea

You find them in almost every café and bar in the world. They're used by the billions every year. We're talking about the drinking straw. Who first thought of the idea, and how was the first one made?

  • 01 Dec 2017
Go to next video: Million dollar idea: The supermarket