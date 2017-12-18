IMAX boss: Don't sell tech too hard
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

IMAX boss: Don't sell new technology too hard

IMAX is a way of screening films which immerses the audience in the action, and blockbusters like Dunkirk and the latest Star Wars have been shot and screened on IMAX. But CEO Richard Gelfond admits when he took over, he tried to sell the new technology far too hard.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

Follow #CEOSecrets on our website here.

  • 18 Dec 2017
Go to next video: 'Fight your battles on a single front'