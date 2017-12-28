How changing coffee tastes are helping farmers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How 'posh coffee' is helping farmers

Consumers are increasingly willing to pay more for ethically sourced coffee, and it's benefiting everyone from the farms who grow the beans to the trendy cafes selling the stuff.

The extra income can mean a better quality of life for farmers in developing countries, and more money to reinvest in their businesses.

Video journalist: Jonathan Josephs

  • 28 Dec 2017