'We need to be mindful about plastic'
Fashion designer Stella McCartney and Dame Ellen MacArthur talk to BBC Business Editor Simon Jack at Davos about the war against plastic.

"Fashion is the second most harmful industry on the planet. We need to now consume in a more responsible way," said Ms McCartney.

  • 25 Jan 2018
