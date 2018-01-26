Blackrock chief praises Trump tax cuts

Media player
Blackrock chief Larry Fink praises Trump tax cuts
Although he disagrees with many things that US President Donald Trump says, Blackrock chief executive Larry Fink feels that the controversial tax cuts are good for America.
"Unquestionably, the tax reform is going to add at least nine tenths of GDP to the US economy," he tells the BBC.
-
26 Jan 2018
