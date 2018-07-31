The problem with 'fast fashion'
The rise of 'fast fashion' has created an unexpected situation. As clothing quality has declined, the $4bn used clothing trade has dried up.

So where will all our unwanted garments go? The BBC's Kim Gittleson takes a look at the future of used clothing.

