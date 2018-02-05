Lloyds bans crypto-currency credit buys
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lloyds Bank bans crypto-currency purchases using its credit cards

Lloyds Bank has banned customers using its credit cards - not debit cards - from purchasing digital currencies such as Bitcoin. The UK bank fears customers running up debts as the price of crypto-currencies fall.

Fran Boait, from campaign group Positive Money, backs Llloyds' move.

  • 05 Feb 2018