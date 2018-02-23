'Liberia's economy is my main goal'

Media player
Can Liberia's celebrity president tackle the economy?
George Weah, Liberia's new president, is already making headlines. The international footballing legend has taken a 25% cut in salary to help repair what he calls the country's broken economy.
The BBC's Tamasin Ford reports from the Liberian captial of Monrovia.
23 Feb 2018
