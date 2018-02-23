'Liberia's economy is my main goal'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Can Liberia's celebrity president tackle the economy?

George Weah, Liberia's new president, is already making headlines. The international footballing legend has taken a 25% cut in salary to help repair what he calls the country's broken economy.

The BBC's Tamasin Ford reports from the Liberian captial of Monrovia.

  • 23 Feb 2018
Go to next video: The football legend who became president