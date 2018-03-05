Media player
'Obsess about and understand your customers'
You may not have thought about it, but the market for glasses is dominated by a handful of giants - such as Specsavers and Vision Express. So how does a small start-up firm break into the business? We asked Tom Broughton, founder of the London-based eyewear company Cubitts.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
05 Mar 2018
