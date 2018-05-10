'Instagrammable' picnics are taking off
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Instagrammable' picnics are business hit

A husband-and-wife team has jumped on a business opportunity, putting together picture-perfect picnics for customers who want to spend on shared experiences.

Video written and produced by Pamela Parker. Filmed by Mohamad Shukor.

  • 10 May 2018
Go to next video: Never too old to code