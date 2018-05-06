Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How do screen readers work?
Many visually impaired people use screen reading devices on computers to use the internet and access online services such as banks. Here's how they work.
-
06 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window