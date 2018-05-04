Media player
Million dollar idea: The vacuum cleaner
The first powered vacuum cleaners using suction were invented in 1901, with the first portable electric vacuum cleaners coming along a few years later. Now some 100 million are sold every year.
Video journalist: Peter Page
04 May 2018
