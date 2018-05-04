Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why Nigerians are enjoying 'staycations'
One of the ways in which Nigeria has attempted to diversify its economy is to bolster tourism and local travel operators are seeing an increasing number of Nigerians embracing holidays at home - even in urban areas.
From the city of Lagos, Ijeoma Ndukwe has more.
-
04 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window