Ice cream makers struggle with soaring vanilla prices
Ice cream makers struggle with soaring vanilla prices

The price of vanilla has been at record highs - it's now more pricey than silver. Will ice cream makers have to put up prices? Hannah, Cleo and Kitty from Snugburys Ice Cream have held off... for now!

  • 07 May 2018
