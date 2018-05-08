Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Government needs to solve housing and healthcare issues
Lord Willetts, the former universities minister under David Cameron, is heading one of the most comprehensive inquiries into the growing economic tensions between the young and old.
He told the BBC that each generation faces different problems, and the government needs to step in and help solve them.
-
08 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-44029812/government-needs-to-solve-housing-and-healthcare-issuesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window